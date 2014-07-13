GOP Congressman Compares Migrant Children Crossing The US Border To The D-Day Invasion

For Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), the Border Patrol and the National Guard might not be enough to stem the flow of children that have recently created a crisis at our border. But he has an idea — war ships.

In a speech on the House floor on Friday, Gohmert encouraged Gov. Rick Perry (R-Texas) “to use whatever means, whether it’s troops, even using ships of war.”

Gohmert has suggested that the National Guard be used to secure the border, but his latest border policy seems to come from the belief that the United States is under an enemy invasion.

Gohmert, repeatedly referring to the influx of child migrants as an “invasion,” said that Texas is a “state that is being invaded — in our case more than twice as many just in recent months, more than twice as many than invaded France on D-Day with a doubling of that coming en route.”

And while the soldiers who stormed the beaches of Normandy were looking to liberate France, Gohmert believes those currently crossing the U.S. border are drawn by benefits, according to Newsmax.

The average age of children crossing the border is 10 according to ThinkProgress, but Gohmert seems to believe that Democrats are playing a long game with the proposed border strategy.

“If you want to keep getting the benefits, you have to vote, and President Obama’s lawyers are not going to allow them to ask for an ID, so go vote or you’re going to lose the benefits you’re getting now,” he told Newsmax earlier this week. “That drives people to vote and it will ensure that Republicans don’t ever get elected again.”

