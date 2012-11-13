HBO To Air Louis C.K. Stand-Up Comedy Special In 2013

Three-time Emmy winner Louis C.K. is set to air a comedy special on HBO in 2013.

Photo: AP Images

“Louie” fans no longer have to wait until 2014 to see their favourite comedian on TV. HBO announced earlier today that they will air a Louis C.K. stand-up comedy special in 2013, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



The special will be directed and produced by the comedian himself (Dave Becky and Blair Breard will also be involved in production).

The special will be filmed during one of the stops on his 16-city tour, which he is currently in the midst of.

“This comic genius remains one of the freshest voices on the scene, and HBO is proud to provide an uncensored forum for his provocative humour,” said HBO programming president Michael Lombardo.

The 2013 special marks C.K.’s fifth partnership with HBO, one of which was 2006’s “Lucky Louie,” the network’s first multicamera comedy series.

C.K.’s most recent stand-up special was “Live at the Beacon Theatre,” which aired on FX. The show was edited and released only four weeks after its recording. C.K. initially self-distributed the special on his website for $5.

The comedian tweeted that he will do the same thing for his upcoming HBO special.

Photo: @louisck

Photo: @louisck

