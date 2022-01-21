Emmy-winning comedian Louie Anderson dead at 68

Louie Anderson at the Emmy awards in 2018. Christopher Polk/NBCU/

Louie Anderson died on Friday, the comic was 68.

Anderson announced days before he was being hospitalized for blood cancer.

He won an Emmy in 2016 for his role in the FX comedy “Baskets.”

Comedian and actor Louie Anderson has died at age 68, according to multiple media reports.

Anderson died in Las Vegas Friday morning, days after he announced he was being hospitalized to treat blood cancer, Deadline reported.

Anderson had been diagnosed with Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), his representative told Good Morning America.

Throughout his 30-year comedy career, Anderson performed on “The Tonight Show,” starred in “Coming to America,” and was a renowned stand-up comedian. He won an Emmy in 2016 for his role on the FX comedy “Baskets” and was nominated for the award two more times.

Louie Anderson in 1994. NBC/Getty

Anderson’s comedy style through his career was based around growing up the second youngest of 11 children in Saint Paul, Minnesota.His act landed him on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” in 1984, which led to him being one of the biggest comics in the decade.

He did stand-up comedy specials, made more late night talk show appearances, and landed roles in classics like 1986’s “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and 1988’s “Coming to America.”

In 1995 he created and starred in the hit Fox animated series “Life with Louie.” It led to two daytime Emmy award wins. From 1999-2002 he was the host of “Family Feud.”

Then from 2016-2019 he found his highest acclaim playing the overbearing mother of a rodeo clown played by Zack Galifianakis. It led to Anderson winning a primetime Emmy for best supporting actor in the show’s first season.