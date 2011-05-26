The Man Who Shot Gabrielle Giffords Is Ruled Incompetent To Stand Trial

A federal judge in Tuscon, AZ has ruled that accused gunman Jared Loughner is incompetent to stand trial.



According to the Baltimore Sun, this all but concludes, for now, the legal proceedings against Loughner in the January shooting spree that killed six people and left 13 wounded, including Gabrieklle Giffords.

Federal Judge Larry A. Burns examined reports on the mental health of the 22-year old defendant and ordered due process halted until Loughner were capable of understanding the charges against him and able to participate in his own defence.

This also brings to a halt any state charges that can only be levied after the accused is tried in federal court.

Loughner was removed from courtroom by a U.S. marshal after shouting: “She died in front of me,” “Thank you for the freak show” and, “You’re treasonous.”

Loughner was arrested January 8 after the shooting in a parking lot where Gifford’s was holding a constituents meeting.

