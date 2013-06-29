RANKED: The 10 Loudest Grunters And Shriekers In Women's Tennis

The “grunt-o-meter” is a hand-held device that’s supposed to keep female tennis players in check when it comes to excessive grunting and shrieking on the court.



USA Today reported last year, though, that the current generation of women’s tennis players will not be affected by the “grunt-o-meter.”

Therefore, players the likes of Serena Williams, Victoria Azarenka, and Maria Sharapova are free to grunt and shriek as loud as they want.

While Maria Sharapova is far and away the loudest tennis player on the women’s circuit, she isn’t alone in grunting her way through matches.

On a scale from 1 to 10, we’ve ranked where we think some of the best players in women’s tennis fall on the “grunt-o-meter.”

10. Petra Kvitova (Grunt-O-Meter Score 1): Kvitova lets her play do all the talking.

9. Sara Errani (Grunt-O-Meter Score 2): She’s loud, but her ‘Street Fighter’ grunts make her matches more entertaining.

8. Samantha Stosur (Grunt-O-Meter Score 3): Her quiet, short grunts are barely noticeable.

7. Agnieszka Radwanska (Grunt-O-Meter Score 4): Her short grunts don’t affect her matches either.

6. Marion Bartoli (Grunt-O-Meter Score 5): She grunts often, but in very short bursts.

5. Angelique Kerber (Grunt-O-Meter Score 8): Sounds like she’s getting ready to throw up every time she grunts.

4. Caroline Wozniacki (Grunt-O-Meter Score 8): Her unique two-part grunt sets her apart from the rest of the pack.

3. Serena Williams (Grunt-O-Meter Score 10): Serena’s patented grunts belong in the WWE.

2. Victoria Azarenka (Grunt-O-Meter Score 10): Azarenka sounds like Ric Flair whenever she hits a tennis ball.

1. Maria Sharapova (Grunt-O-Meter Score 20): When it comes to tennis and grunting, no one else comes close to Maria Sharapova.

