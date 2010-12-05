Loud TV Ads Soon To Be Illegal

AT&T 3G: The monkey on Apple’s back.

If you noticed that the volume of TV commercials is often much, MUCH louder than the volume you set for TV shows, you aren’t alone.



Loud ads have been a top consumer complaint in 21 of the Federal Communications Commissions last 24 quarterly reports, according to Ad Week.

But no more. A bill requiring advertisers to adopt industry technology that modulates volume and prevents overly loud commercials within a year is going before President Obama after clearing the House and Senate.

“Consumers have been asking for a solution to this problem for decades, and today they finally have it,” said Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), who sponsored the bill.

