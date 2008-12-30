Loud Shirts, Ties Silenced By Financial Meltdown

The latest victim of the Wall Street apocalypse: brightly patterned shirts and ties and—most likely—the stores that sell them. It seems in these recessionary times, it’s a bit gauche to wear such bold colours and designs. And, you don’t want your tie to clash with the barrel you might soon be forced to don.



Nevertheless, high-end retailers aren’t taking this sartorial change lying down. Elite shirt manufacturer Thomas Pink, for one, is now selling 19 different types of white shirts. At least you have options—and they’re on sale.

