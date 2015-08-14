Condé Nast breaks character on Instagram to post a photo of a pricey heel jamming up the elevator

Condé Nast editors are known for their high-end style and serious demeanour.

But today, the magazine giant’s Instagram account broke character by posting a funny photo of a designer shoe that was jamming up the Condé escalator.

Someone in the Condé Nast lobby apparently lost a red-soled Christian Louboutin pump in an elevator grate. And now, people who work at the company’s 1 World Trade Center headquarters are sharing shots of the jam.

The first to do so was Leah Melby Clinton of Glamour.com.



Then, the Condé Nast account itself grabbed her photo and re-posted it.



Condé’s director of talent acquisition, Katie Turrel, then got in on the fun, dubbing the situation #loubigate. This composite photo has also been reposted on a few other accounts.



The shoe itself is a classic: a red-soled, black Christian Louboutin pump. This style starts at $US675 a pair.

The best part of all of the ‘grams — of course — is the comments.

