Lou Williams will lose $150,000 while missing 2 games to quarantine after travelling to a strip club outside of the NBA bubble

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Lou Williams.

LA Clippers guard Lou Williams must quarantine for 10 days after visiting a strip club in Atlanta after leaving the NBA’s “bubble” in Disney World.

Williams will miss the first two Clippers games in the bubble and lose about $US150,000 in salary as a result.

Williams has said he went to the strip club, Magic City, to get food, not party, calling it his favourite place to eat.

Lou Williams’ trip to a gentleman’s club in Atlanta, Georgia, is going to cost him.

The LA Clippers guard was excused from the NBA’s “bubble” in Walt Disney World to go to a funeral. However, he was then seen on social media at the strip club Magic City, where he apparently went to get food.

Williams returned to the bubble on Saturday, but according to ESPN, will undergo a 10-day quarantine – longer than the typical four days for players who leave the bubble but take COVID-19 tests each day they are gone.

Williams’ 10-day quarantine means he will miss the Clippers’ first two games in the bubble. According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, that’s about $US150,000. Per the league’s protocols, players who leave the Disney campus and violate protocols are docked salary for each game they miss.

Williams’ trip to the club was revealed when rapper Jack Harlow posted a photo to social media of him and Williams. Williams could be seen with a drink in his hand and one of the protective face masks the NBA gave players in the Disney bubble.

Williams said on Twitter that he went for food, not to party.

Ask any of my teammates what’s my favorite restaurant in Atlanta is. Ain’t nobody partying. Chill out lol #Maskon #inandout — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) July 24, 2020

On Saturday, Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said the team wasn’t happy to see Williams had gone out to the club.

So far, Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans, Austin Rivers of the Houston Rockets, and Williams, Patrick Beverley, and Montrezl Harrell of the Clippers have left the bubble for personal reasons. All have returned or are expected to return.

