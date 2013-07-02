Lou Reed's Review Of Kanye West's Yeezus Is How All Music Reviews Should Be

Lou Reed

Legendary rock musician Lou Reed wrote a review of the new Kanye West record.



His review is perfect. It’s exactly what you want from a record review.

Instead of flowery language filled with obscure analogies and opaque references, it’s just Reed laying out his plain thoughts on the record.

And, because he’s Lou Reed, he’s got some expertise. And, because he’s Lou Reed, he doesn’t really care that much about what you or West thinks.

So, what does he think?

“There are moments of supreme beauty and greatness on this record, and then some of it is the same old sh**,” says Reed, “But the guy really, really, really is talented. He’s really trying to raise the bar. No one’s near doing what he’s doing, it’s not even on the same planet.”

Reed thinks the lyrics are the weakest part of album, “Maybe because he made up so much of it at the last minute.”

However, there are some lyrics he likes. He loves the way West plays with contradictions throughout the record. One minute he’s saying something homophobic, then, a second later he has a prominent gay crooner singing on a song.

Or, West says, “Y’all throwin’ contracts at me/ You know that n**gas can’t read.” To that lyric, Reed says, “Yeah, right — your mum was a college English professor.”

While some of the lyrics are great, it’s the sound of the record that really resonates with Reed. He says, “Very often, he’ll have this very monotonous section going and then, suddenly —‘BAP! BAP! BAP! BAP!’— he disrupts the whole thing and we’re on to something new that’s absolutely incredible. That’s architecture, that’s structure — this guy is seriously smart.”

He concludes by saying the record is “majestic and inspiring.”

Go read the whole thing, it actually makes you appreciate Yeezus in a whole new way >

