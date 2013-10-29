Here's How Much Streaming Of Lou Reed Songs Has Exploded On Spotify Since His Death

Artist and producer Brian Eno once said that although the first Velvet Underground record only sold 30,000 copies, everyone who bought one went on to start their own band.

But in the wake of Velvets founder Lou Reed’s passing this weekend, it seems like much of the music-listening planet has been playing their songs.

According to a Spotify rep, streams of songs by Reed and the Velvet Underground are up 3,000% (raw data was not yet available).

Meanwhile, if you were on Twitter for any period of time yesterday, you probably saw everyone was talking about his legacy.

Twitter has now released a chart showing which songs people were discussing most (we think “Life” may be some kind of glitch; if anyone can identify this song please contact us):

Here’s a performance of our personal favourites, “Forever Changed,” from Reed’s collaboration with Velvets co-founder John Cale on the Andy Warhol tribute album, “Songs For Drella.”

It features a rare nasty (in the good sense) guitar solo from Reed:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.