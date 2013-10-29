Here's What Music Lou Reed Was Listening To In The Weeks Before He Died

Lou Reed passed away this weekend at the age of 71.

He’d been enjoying a relatively busy year, including embarking on a promo tour for a book of photos by legendary scenester Mick Rock, as well as reviewing Kanye West’s newest album, “Yeezus.”

That he’d have strong (and almost entirely favourable) opinions about West is not surprising, as he appeared to have remained fully engaged in contemporary music.

Here are the two Spotify playlists he (or one of his assistants — Spotify says they can’t guarantee it was him) had labelled “What I’m Listening To,” featuring an uncanny mix of hyper-contemporary hits and old school classics.

Finally, according to his “activity” stream, the last is “Say It Ain’t So” by Hall and Oates:

