ANALYST: Twitter Could IPO Today, But It Would Be A Big Mistake

Here’s Liquidnet Holdings analyst Lou Kerner appearing on Bloomberg West last night.



In discussing a potential Twitter IPO, he says the company has what it needs to go public right now and that its financials are attractive enough to do so — it’s currently trading around $8 billion in the private market.

However, going public doesn’t necessarily solve any problems for the company. The strategic move would likely be to stay private longer and grow the company before filing for an IPO.

