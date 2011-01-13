17 Facts About Facebook's Demographics That You Need To Know

We surveyed 2,500 U.S. consumers 18 years and older about their use of Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube. We focus in this issue on the Facebook findings.



Facebook continues to grow its membership (22% CAGR), passing 600mm members.

Engagement measures are growing rapidly, with members averaging 7.5 hours per week on the site, up 15% in two months. Over 57% of members now log in daily.

Privacy is decreasing as a concern for Facebook members, driven by lower media noise and enhanced privacy tools, which have been used by 65% of members.

37% of members play games on Facebook, up 20% since the last survey, with players 55+ spending more time playing (9.7 hours per week!) than younger members.

More than 50% of members have “Liked” a Brand, with the five largest brand fan bases growing by more than 66% on average in just the last three months.

Goldman Sachs to the World — Facebook really is worth more than $50 Billion!

VC funding of Social Media companies soars to $819mm in Q4, almost equaling amount raised in first nine months of 2010. Total funding for the year reaches $1.67B.

Of the total Social Media VC funding in 2010, over 30%+ ($512mm) was for companies whose primary business is leveraging the Facebook platform.

Photo: Wedbush DecisionMetrics

