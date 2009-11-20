Lou Dobbs Will Be On The Kudlow Report Tonight

Lou Dobbs, the long running anchor at CNN who abruptly resigned last week, will be making an appearance tonight at 7 pm on CNBC’s Kudlow Report.



Both Dobbs and CNN claim the split was amicable, although many outsiders suspect Dobbs might have been nudged into leaving as the network grew increasingly concerned about the conservative tinge of his commentary and criticism of the president.

Dobbs is rumoured to have received an $8 million severance from CNN.

There are also rumours that Dobbs might consider a run for the White House himself. We’re told tonight’s discussion with Larry Kudlow will cover a number of issues, from the health of the dollar and the economy to health care. We’ll be watching for hints of what Dobbs might have planned for the future.

