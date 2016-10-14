Fox Business host Lou Dobbs appears to post personal information of Trump accuser on Twitter

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs on Thursday posted the purported phone number and address belonging to one of the women who has accused Donald Trump of unwanted sexual contact.

Dobbs, a fierce Trump supporter, retweeted an individual who had posted the purported information of Jessica Leeds. The 74-year-old woman alleged on Wednesday that decades ago Trump groped her on a first-class flight.

“This is the Dirtiest Campaign in our History,” Dobbs wrote, using the hashtags “#MAGA,” “#TrumpPence16,” and “AmericaFirst.”

Twitter A screen grab of the tweet posted to Lou Dobbs’ Twitter account. The purported personal information has been redacted.

The Twitter Terms of Service prohibit individuals from posting “other people’s private and confidential information” such as home addresses.

Neither a spokesperson for Fox Business nor Twitter immediately responded to a request for comment.

Dobbs is one of Fox Business’ most prominent hosts and earns some of the highest ratings on the network.

