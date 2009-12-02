Lou Dobbs Talking to CNBC

Ex-CNN anchor Lou Dobbs has recently met with CNBC, reports the New York Times‘s Brian Stelter.

Discussions between Dobbs and the biz-news network, assuming they are serious, signal that the polarising cable personality is exploring other options besides the Fox News Channel, where he was expected to land after resigning from his post at CNN.

Or at least he wants Fox News to think he is exploring other options. Remember, everyone talks to everyone.

Says Stelter:

Mr. Dobbs’ hire would bolster the talent roster at CNBC and ensure that he not join Fox. It would also provide him an important media platform as he contemplates a run for office. Last week he confirmed that he is pondering both a Senate bid and a presidential bid ahead of the 2012 elections.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.