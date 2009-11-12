Lou Dobbs Quits CNN, Just Like That

CNN’s Lou Dobbs dropped a major bombshell Wednesday when he announced that he’s leaving the cable news channel — and not coming back tomorrow.



Yes, today was Dobbs’ last day, and CNN plans to name his replacement Thursday morning, The New York Times reports.

Although the anchor’s contract was up in 2011, CNN allowed him to depart early.

Addressing viewers, Dobbs remarked:

Over the past six months it’s become increasingly clear that strong winds of change have begun buffeting this country and affecting all of us, and some leaders in media, politics and business have been urging me to go beyond the role here at CNN and to engage in constructive problem solving as well as to contribute positively to the great understanding of the issues of our day. And to continue to do so in the most honest and direct language possible.

I’ve talked extensively with Jonathan Klein — Jon’s the president of CNN — and as a result of those talks, Jon and i have agreed to a release from my contract that will enable me to pursue new opportunities.

At this point, I’m considering a number of options and directions, and I assure you, I will let you know when I set my course. I truly believe that the major issues of our time include the growth of our middle class, the creation of more jobs, health care, immigration policy, the environment, climate change, and our military involvement, of course, in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Where will Dobbs land next? An obvious alternative to the straight-and-narrow CNN, where Dobbs stood out for his vocal anti-immigration stance, would be Fox News or the Fox Business Network, which has tried to poach him. A Fox spokeswoman told The Business Insider, “We have not had any discussions with Lou Dobbs for Fox News or Fox Business.”

