Fox Business' Lou Dobbs calls independent candidate Evan McMullin a globalist 'Mormon mafia tool'

Fox Business Network anchor Lou Dobbs dismissed independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin last weekend by using a slur about McMullin’s religion.

“Look Deeper, He’s nothing but a Globalist, Romney and Mormon Mafia Tool!” Dobbs wrote on Twitter on Sunday, adding hashtags expressing support for Republican nominee Donald Trump. The tweet gained traction late Wednesday night.

McMullin shot back several hours later Thursday morning on Twitter.

The strength of @TeamMcMullin is that we’re the #MormonMafia…& the Jewish, Catholic, Evangelical, Hindu, Muslim, or no Mafia Mafias! ????????

— Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) October 27, 2016

Dobbs’ tweet quickly inspired a critical hashtag, where users shared positive experiences with the “Mormon mafia.”

Dobbs has been highly critical of conservative Republicans like McMullin and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, the 2012 GOP nominee, who have opposed Trump’s candidacy.

Earlier this year, Dobbs called Romney and House Speaker Paul Ryan “despicable” for supposedly undermining Trump’s candidacy, referring to their failed 2012 White House bid as “Hell’s ticket” and the “two-some from Hell.”

“Who does Romney think he is? Romney is nothing more now, obviously, than a tool of an ossified, far too entitled Republican establishment,” Dobbs said.

“Ryan and Romney hardly giving a thought to their attacks against Trump amounting to a campaign gift to Hillary Clinton and the Democrats,” he added.

Many polls show McMullin close behind behind Trump in Utah. The state has a large percentage of Mormon voters, many of whom have been alienated by Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric and unorthodox candidacy. The RealClearPolitics average of recent polls Thursday showed Trump at 31% support, with McMullin and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton tied at 25% support.

Fox Business did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

