Lou Dobbs May Run For Office

Lou Dobbs for President?

Don’t rule it out.

The ex-CNN anchorman, who walked away from the cable news network last week with an $8 million severance check, tells the AP he is mulling a detour into politics.

The former Republican makes political independence a central theme of his radio show, which could be a skillful positioning during a time of intense partisanship. “I’ve aligned myself with no group, no organisation,” he said. “I am truly an independent. I carry no one’s water. I’m aligned with no interest group, no organised political party, nor do I intend to be. I relish being an independent and having my freedom.”

A run for public office interests him, Dobbs said. It’s one of several options he said he’s considering.

“I know certain things that are immutable and one of them is that I’m going to be engaged in the public arena,” he said.

As we look into our crystal ball, we see vague hints of a Palin-Dobbs ticket in 2012. Just kidding — only speculation!

That’s one too many mavericks.

