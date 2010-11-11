Lou Dobbs Joining FOX Business Network

A year after he left CNN, Lou Dobbs is coming back.



He’ll be hosting his own show on FOX Business News, the LA Times says.

He’ll immediately become FOX Business’s biggest star. (What will become of Mr. Cavuto?)

Dobbs left CNN after dust-ups with management over his outspoken opinion about immigration and outsourcing, which, of course, had helped make him one of CNN’s biggest stars.

Another ratings win for FOX…

See Also: BUSTED: Lou Dobbs Employed Illegal Immigrants To Care For His Horses

