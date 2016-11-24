Lotus just revealed its new Exige Sport 380 -- a 'supercar killer'

Lotus No for everybody.

“High powered, highly evolved, and ferociously fast, the Lotus Exige Sport 380 is the most aggressive iteration yet for the Exige model line up.”

That’s how British carmaker Lotus is billing its latest vehicle, which will sell for £67,000, or about $83,000.

Lotus is calling the new Exige a “supercar killer,” based on its sub-$100,000 price tag, and also labelling it as “unashamedly analogue.”

It’s a step up from the Exige Sport 350.

No word yet as to whether it will be officially coming to the US, where Lotus started selling cars again in 2015 after a brand reset in 2014.

“Taking the fight straight to six-figure supercars, this new, top-of-the-range model carries over the lessons learnt in the development of the acclaimed Exige Sport 350, launched last year, but with significant revisions lowering weight, boosting power and enhancing aerodynamics,” Lotus said in a statement.

Lotus sports cars are known for their power-to-weight ratios and un-power-assisted steering. They’re a bit of a throwback, although Americans might know Lotus more as the chassis maker for Tesla’s original Roadster electric car.

The Sport 380 will continue to offer what Lotus characterised as a “pure” driving experience that doesn’t “rely excessively on electronics, or allow sterile interfaces to dull” what happens behind the wheel.

There’s obviously a limited market for this kind of car, but Lotus enjoys a very small and cultish following.

A supercharged mid-mounted 3.5-litre V6 making 375 horsepower propels the lightweight little automotive missile. The car also features a six-speed “open gate” manual transmission, which gives the interior a bare-bones, seriously race-car vibe.

The 0 to 60 mph time is 3.5 seconds, Lotus said, and the top speed is 178 mph.

Overall, the Exige Sport 380 has a look that seems destined for the track. It’s crafted from aluminium and carbon-fibre and has a bolted-on carbon-fibre downforce wing rising from the rear deck lid.

Ultimately, an anti-high-tech machine from Lotus, and one that could appeal to the most old-school of performance drivers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.