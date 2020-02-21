Lotus is about to begin production on its all-electric, $2.2 million Evija supercar, which will have the power of three Lamborghini Huracans — here's a closer look

Lotus Lotus Evija.

British manufacturer Lotus announced on Wednesday that it’s preparing a new manufacturing facility to build its new, all-electric Evija supercar.

The Evija – both Lotus’s first supercar and its first electric car – will offer close to 2,000 horsepower, 1,254 foot-pounds of torque, and a top speed of more than 200 mph, Lotus said.

It reportedly hits 186 mph in less than nine seconds and 62 mph in less than three.

The car costs roughly $US2.2 million, and buyers need to put down a $US322,000 deposit to secure a production slot. The first Evijas will be delivered this summer, and Lotus has already sold all of this year’s allocations.

There’s a new ultra-expensive supercar on the block claiming to be the most powerful production car ever built – and it’s not a Bugatti, Lamborghini, or Ferrari, as one might expect.

The multimillion-dollar vehicle comes from British manufacturer Lotus, and it’s called the Evija – according to Lotus, that means “the first in existence.” It’s unclear in what language, though.

The car does mark a few firsts for Lotus; it’s the brand’s first electric offering, its first supercar, and its first new model since Chinese holding company Geely took a majority stake in the company in 2017. Not to mention, Lotus said the EV will be the most powerful series production road car in existence, promising a ridiculous 1,972 horsepower, monstrous amounts of torque, and a 0-186-mph time of less than nine seconds.

That claimed power figure is equal to more than three Lamborghini Huracans, if we’re counting.

Lotus said Wednesday that it’s readying a new manufacturing plant to build the Evija, and that customers will get their hands on the first examples this summer.

Here’s everything we know so far about Lotus’s immensely powerful, $US2.2 million electric supercar:

Lotus is preparing a new manufacturing plant where it will build its all-electric, two-seat supercar, the Evija.

Lotus plans to build a maximum of 130 Evijas at the facility, which sits next to a 2.2-mile track used for testing by Formula One drivers.

The supercar is undeniably stunning …

… and it puts up some extraordinary performance figures to match its sleek looks.

Lotus is aiming for the Evija — its first electric car — to be the most powerful production car ever made.

According to Lotus, the car generates a ludicrous 1,972 horsepower …

… along with 1,254 foot-pounds of torque.

Lotus claims the Evija can sprint to 62 mph in less than three seconds. That’s incredibly quick, but a bit underwhelming since Tesla’s fastest Model S variants — which are considerably less powerful than the Evija on paper — can hit 60 mph in a claimed 2.4 seconds.

What’s genuinely impressive is that the Evija rockets to 186 mph in less than nine seconds on its way to a top speed of 200-plus mph, according to Lotus.

The company also estimates that the Evija will travel 250 miles on a charge. That’s not quite the claimed 620-mile range of the Tesla Roadster, but still plenty to curb range anxiety.

As is expected of an excessive supercar, the Evija comes with an excessive price tag of roughly $US2.2 million at current exchange rates.

Buyers also need to put down a $US322,000 deposit just to reserve a car.

Unfortunately, you can’t get your hands on an Evija just yet, since all of this year’s allocations are already sold out. The first customer deliveries are set to start this summer.

