Model Lottie Moss says she ‘took ‘Euphoria’ too literally’ and has entered rehab

Lottie Moss. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Whiteley

Lottie Moss said she has entered rehab and made reference to HBO’s “Euphoria.”

“I think I took euphoria too literally u guys,” Moss said.

The Drug Abuse Resistance Education institute recently said “Euphoria” glorifies drug use.

Model Lottie Moss made a reference to HBO’s teen drama “Euphoria” in a TikTok video, during which she announced that she has entered a rehab facility.

In the video, Lottie Moss, who is the sister of British supermodel Kate Moss, sings along to the song “Mount Everest” by Labrinth, which features heavily throughout “Euphoria” season one.

“When everyone’s glamourizing droog taking but you’re literally in r3h4b [sic],” Lottie Moss wrote in a tag on top of the video.

In a separate caption to the video, Lottie wrote, “I think I took euphoria too literally u guys” in reference to the HBO show, which stars Zendaya and explores issues around substance abuse. During a recent episode of the show, Zendaya’s character Rue performs several stunts such as breaking down doors and jumping out of windows in an attempt to avoid being placed in rehab for her substance abuse issues.

Lottie did not share any further details about her treatment and a representative for the 24-year-old did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Lottie’s reference to “Euphoria” comes days after the Drug Abuse Resistance Education institute (DARE) condemned the HBO show for glorifying drug use.

“Rather than further each parent’s desire to keep their children safe from the potentially horrific consequences of drug abuse and other high-risk behavior,” D.A.R.E. said in a statement, “HBO’s television drama, ‘Euphoria,’ chooses to misguidedly glorify and erroneously depict high school student drug use, addiction, anonymous sex, violence, and other destructive behaviors as common and widespread in today’s world.”

Zendaya on season two, episode five of ‘Euphoria.’ HBO

Zendaya — who stars as the lead character Rue, a teenager with substance abuse issues on the show — defended “Euphoria” against DARE’s claims in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“Our show is in no way a moral tale to teach people how to live their life or what they should be doing. If anything, the feeling behind ‘Euphoria,’ or whatever we have always been trying to do with it, is to hopefully help people feel a little bit less alone in their experience and their pain,” she told the publication.

“And maybe feel like they’re not the only one going through or dealing with what they’re dealing with.”

Important: If you or someone you love may have a substance abuse disorder, you can find support through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s 24/7 hotline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

