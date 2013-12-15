Here Are 21 Lottery Winners Who Blew It All

Martyn Tott, 33, and his 24-year-old wife of the UK missed out on a $US5 million lottery fortune after losing their ticket.

They were able to convince officials but since there is a 30-day time limit on reporting lost tickets, the jackpot became the the largest unclaimed amount since the lottery began in 1994.

'Thinking you're going to have all that money is really liberating. Having it taken away has the opposite effect,' Kay Tott told The Daily Mail. 'It drains the life from you and puts a terrible strain on your marriage. It was the cruellest torture imaginable.'