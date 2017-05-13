4 lottery winners who lost it all

Lottery winners’ lives aren’t always better with millions – winning may not make you any happier in the longterm.

For some, the moment they receive their prize money can come with grim after-effects like divorce, theft, lawsuits, drug addiction, overspending, and even death threats.

Watch the video above to learn about four people whose lives took a turn for the worse the moment they won the lottery.

The Powerball and Mega Millions lottery jackpots have reached over $US1 billion combined, as of this writing. There’s a lot you can do with that kind of money, like try the most expensive tasting menu in the world or buy a private jet.

But winning two lotteries is even less likely than winning one – maths suggests you shouldn’t even play.

Winning millions in cash can be more of a target than a blessing, earning you more attention than you expected. Some family members, exes, and spouses have plotted their own claim to the money by any means necessary, including lawsuits, divorces, and even attempts to kill the winner. For that reason, there are a couple things people can do if they win.

It’s important to remember that money doesn’t solve all of life’s problems. In fact, many lottery winners’ lives took a turn for the worse, and they also managed to lose all the money.

Watch the video above to learn about four people who lost everything the moment they won the lottery.

This article has been updated from its original version.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.