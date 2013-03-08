Meet The Lottery Winner Who Kept His Job At Costco

The Costco coworkers who won the lottery.

Photo: www.powerball.com

Back in January I took my three-year-old to shop for a party at the Costco in Waltham, Massachusetts.Reggie LeBlanc checked my receipt as I left the store and made a little magic marker drawing on it for my daughter. He has a genial grandfatherly appearance. As I arranged the child and receipt in the cart for the trip to the car, I overheard two women chatting.



Woman #1: “Do you know who that was? He won $11 million last month in the lottery and he is still coming to work. I would be out of there in a second.”

Woman #2: “He’ll be married to a gold digger within a year.”

Woman #1: “One of the cashiers told me that she’s already trying to get him to marry her.”

I’ve been back to the store a couple of times but I haven’t seen Reggie there again. Next time I will ask what he is up to.

Background: story about the $50 million jackpot split by two Costco workers

