Man Who Lied About Lottery Winnings Ordered To Split $38.5 Million Prize

A man who quit his job after winning the lottery is being forced to share the prize, reports the New York Times’ James Barron.Americo Lopes worked for a construction company and often pooled money for lottery tickets with his co-workers.



When he scored a winning ticket in 2010, he quit his job on the spot, claiming he needed foot surgery.

After coming clean to a co-worker months later, five of Lopes’ ex-colleagues turned around and filed a lawsuit against him.

On Wednesday, a jury in Union County ordered Lopes to divvy up the winnings—$17,433,966 after taxes—with the colleagues. There’s no word yet on how they’ll be split.

Lopes wasn’t the first lottery winner to fib about his prize. Recently, a Waffle House waitress was ordered to pay a gift tax on a prize she won 10 years ago. Colleagues sued her for a share, but they lost.

