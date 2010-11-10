No One Is Claiming The $128 Million Lotto Ticket Sold At A Detroit Sex Shop

Photo: Daily Mail

One lucky Michigan resident is the winner of a $128 million lottery jackpot. Problem is, he or she hasn’t come forward yet. The reason could be that the ticket was purchased at Uptown Bookstore, a sex shop, and the winner may be forced to answer some embarrassing questions upon claiming the prize. Before we jump to conclusions about the lucky person’s choice of literature, it should be noted that Uptown has a street window where passer-bys can purchase lottery tickets without entering the store.



Read the full story at the Detroit Free Press >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.