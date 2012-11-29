The Most Infamous Lottery Scandals Of All Time

Photo: Lottery-Guy.com

Powerball talk has reached febrile levels.With the jackpot north of half a billion dollars, the entire country is playing the numbers (including Business Insider).



But here’s the real question we know is everyone’s mind: can the contest be gamed?

Not without extreme difficulty.

Earlier this year, the Massachusetts Office of Inspector General released a report on a group of individuals who had successfully — and legally — outmanuevered the state’s lottery to win millions of dollars.

That appears to be the only successful example in modern lotto history, according to Chuck Strutt, the director of the Multi-State Lottery Association which oversees cross-state lottery games.

But Strutt told us that there have been several notorious instances of illicit lottery rigging over the years, which we reproduce for you here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.