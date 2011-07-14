Someone In The UK Has Won A Record $258 Million In The EuroMillions Lottery

An unknown person or syndicate in the UK has won the 185 million euro (£161 million, $258 million) jackpot in the largest lottery win ever seen in Europe, reports The Telegraph.



However, the EuroMillions winning ticket has still not been claimed since last night’s rollover draw.

The numbers were 17, 19, 38, 42 and 45, and the Lucky Stars were 9 and 10.

The huge jackpot caused lottery fever in Europe, with three million tickets bought every hour before Friday’s draw — an unbelievable 900 tickets per second.

