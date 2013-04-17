Lots Of People Believe Marissa Mayer's Search Expertise Saved Yahoo From An Otherwise Lousy Quarter

Yahoo reports Q1 earnings later today.



Analyst Doug Anmuth summed up what we’ve been hearing from people chatty with Yahoo employees: “Overall, we look for possible Search upside to offset possible softness in Display.”

People we’ve been talking to say they believe Yahoo’s brand advertising revenues will be off because…

Yahoo’s sales organisation is, at the moment, in some disarray.

Engagement is down.

Meanwhile, everyone believes that Yahoo search revenues will show healthy growth because Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer is the person who designed the Google.com user-interface, and surely she must know how to milk Yahoo.com for more search revenues.

We’ll find out if Anmuth and sources are right, later today.

Come back to SAI around 4pm for earnings.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.