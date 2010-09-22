The Huffington Post Lures Old Media Stars To The Opinionated Web

Peter S. Goodman.

The Huffington Post has lured two old media stars in the past two days: First, Howard Fineman, the 30-year Newsweek vet who is now HuffPo’s senior political editor; second, Peter S. Goodman, The New York Times’ national economics correspondent who is joining HuffPo as business editor, the website announced today.On the one hand, you could say it seems like a bad move for The Huffington Post to be hiring expensive old guys to fill these positions when it could be going after younger web-native folks. But on the other hand, these hires bring credibility and reporting chops to The Huffington Post at a time when it’s trying to transform itself into the newspaper of the future and move away from the perception that it’s just an aggregator where celebrities and other well-knowns can go and scream about whatever cause or issue has been getting them riled up lately.



They also show that traditional journalists are increasingly willing to break away from print and flex new muscles. As Goodman told Howard Kurtz, who broke the news of his hire: “For me it’s a chance to write with a point of view. It’s sort of the age of the columnist. With the dysfunctional political system, old conventional notions of fairness make it hard to tell readers directly what’s going on. This is a chance for me to explore solutions in my economic reporting.”

The more old media people who get on board with that, the better off we’ll be.

Here’s the release from HuffPo:

New York, NY – September 22, 2010 — The Huffington Post (“HuffPost”) a leading social news and opinion site, announces today that Peter Goodman, national economic writer at The New York Times, has been named Business Editor at The Huffington Post. In this new position, Goodman will oversee all business and technology coverage as well as report for The Huffington Post. Huffington Post co-founder and editor-in-chief Arianna Huffington made the announcement

“Peter Goodman is one of the country’s most respected business and economics reporters, and we are delighted that he’s joining The Huffington Post,” said Arianna Huffington. “With his breadth of knowledge, national and global experience, and passion for unearthing the trends and stories that effect people’s lives, Peter is an ideal fit for HuffPost. He’ll oversee both our growing Business and Technology teams and help to sharpen our focus on the real world impact of economic policies, as well as innovation and emerging industries that will serve as engines for genuine economic growth and well-paying 21st century jobs.”

Said Peter S. Goodman: “With HuffPost‘s enormous audience and influence, we have an opportunity to expose important issues in innovative new ways. I also share an editorial point-of-view with Arianna and the HuffPost team that the central focus of our mission should be ferreting out truth, chronicling the lives of ordinary people, and delivering clarity to the readership, while not merely settling for access to powerful corridors.”

Peter S. Goodman has worked in journalism for two decades, most recently as the National Economic Correspondent for the New York Times, where he played a leading role in the paper’s award-winning coverage of the 2008 financial crisis and the Great Recession. Prior to that, he spent a decade at the Washington Post as a foreign correspondent and a financial writer.

Goodman is the author of PAST DUE: The End of Easy Money and the Renewal of the American Economy (Times Books, 2009), which draws on more than a decade’s reporting to trace the breakdown of the American economic bargain for tens of millions of working families, while exploring how to reinvigorate the economy. The book was selected as an Editor’s Choice title by the New York Times Book Review.

Goodman grew up in Manhattan. After graduating from Reed College in 1989, he began his newspaper career as a feature writer in Kyoto, Japan for the English language-Japan Times. He then spent three years freelancing from Southeast Asia for several newspapers, among them the Los Angeles Times, Dallas Morning News, Miami Herald, and London’s Daily Telegraph. He covered the eruption of Mt. Pinatubo in the Philippines, the war in Cambodia and the early adoption of market embracing reforms in Vietnam. Returning to the United States in 1993, Goodman worked as a Metro reporter for the Anchorage Daily News in Alaska, where he covered the Wasilla City Council and a then-unknown member of the body known as Sarah Palin.

