Lots Of Big-Ticket Digs For Washington's Inauguration Weekend Not Yet Booked

With three days to go until the inauguration, some big-ticket digs are still available and some were so big-ticket that they got cancelled. Can’t say we are surprised.



Bloomberg:

The $440,000 presidential-inauguration package at Washington’s luxury Omni Shoreham Hotel “includes round-trip private-jet service to Washington, a private performance by political satirist Mark Russell, a $44,000 shopping spree, and a later trip to St. Petersburg, Russia.”

“HotelBlox, a Chicago travel agency, canceled its seven-day “Yes We Can” cruise on Imperial Majesty Cruise Line’s Regal Empress, which would have sailed from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Baltimore, with a stop in the Bahamas.” Price tag: $2,000 per person.

The Hilton Washington’s cancelled its $44,000 four-night “Behind the Inaugural Bash” package which “included a behind- the-scenes tour of high-security holding rooms reserved for the use of U.S. presidents when they attend events at the hotel.”

“The Mandarin Oriental in Southwest Washington offered a $200,000 package that would have included four nights in its 14-room presidential suite, use of a chauffeured Maserati Quattroporte, 24-hour butler service, and Ralph Lauren attire to wear at an inaugural ball.”

“New York Philharmonic music director Lorin Maazel offered his Castleton, Virginia, estate, which can accommodate up to 50 people, for $50,000 a night, with proceeds to go to charity.”

