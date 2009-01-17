Lots Of Big-Ticket Digs For Washington's Inauguration Weekend Not Yet Booked

With three days to go until the inauguration, some big-ticket digs are still available and some were so big-ticket that they got cancelled. Can’t say we are surprised.
- The $440,000 presidential-inauguration package at Washington’s luxury Omni Shoreham Hotel “includes round-trip private-jet service to Washington, a private performance by political satirist Mark Russell, a $44,000 shopping spree, and a later trip to St. Petersburg, Russia.”
- “HotelBlox, a Chicago travel agency, canceled its seven-day “Yes We Can” cruise on Imperial Majesty Cruise Line’s Regal Empress, which would have sailed from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Baltimore, with a stop in the Bahamas.” Price tag: $2,000 per person.
- The Hilton Washington’s cancelled its $44,000 four-night “Behind the Inaugural Bash” package which “included a behind- the-scenes tour of high-security holding rooms reserved for the use of U.S. presidents when they attend events at the hotel.”
- “The Mandarin Oriental in Southwest Washington offered a $200,000 package that would have included four nights in its 14-room presidential suite, use of a chauffeured Maserati Quattroporte, 24-hour butler service, and Ralph Lauren attire to wear at an inaugural ball.”
- “New York Philharmonic music director Lorin Maazel offered his Castleton, Virginia, estate, which can accommodate up to 50 people, for $50,000 a night, with proceeds to go to charity.”
