Flurry Of Action In The Last Few Minutes: Banks Go Negative, NASDAQ off 1.7%

Photo: AP
Lots of headlines in the last few minutes.
- There’s Sarkozy saying that talks were stuck, and that he’s going to Germany.
- Protests in Greece are getting more violent.
- The Greek government DOES have the votes to pass the austerity bill that will officially be voted on tomorrow.
- Stocks are near their lows of the day, with the NASDAQ down 1.4%.
- The banks, which were rallying earlier, have gone negative.
- The Beige Book came out and said things were growing, but subdued.
Could be an interesting couple final hours to the day.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.