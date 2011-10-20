Flurry Of Action In The Last Few Minutes: Banks Go Negative, NASDAQ off 1.7%

Lots of headlines in the last few minutes.

  • There’s Sarkozy saying that talks were stuck, and that he’s going to Germany.
  • Protests in Greece are getting more violent.
  • The Greek government DOES have the votes to pass the austerity bill that will officially be voted on tomorrow.
  • Stocks are near their lows of the day, with the NASDAQ down 1.4%.
  • The banks, which were rallying earlier, have gone negative.
  • The Beige Book came out and said things were growing, but subdued.

Could be an interesting couple final hours to the day.

