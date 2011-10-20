Flurry Of Action In The Last Few Minutes: Banks Go Negative, NASDAQ off 1.7%

Photo: AP

Lots of headlines in the last few minutes.

There’s Sarkozy saying that talks were stuck, and that he’s going to Germany.

Protests in Greece are getting more violent.

The Greek government DOES have the votes to pass the austerity bill that will officially be voted on tomorrow.

Stocks are near their lows of the day, with the NASDAQ down 1.4%.

The banks, which were rallying earlier, have gone negative.

The Beige Book came out and said things were growing, but subdued.

Could be an interesting couple final hours to the day.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.