Lotame CEO Andy Monfried Describes His Ah-Ha Moment for Lotame and How He Grew It to Tens of Millions in Revenue

Jay Gould

In this clip, Andy Monfried describes:

  • His ah-ha moment for Lotame.
  • How he quit his lucrative job at Advertising.com.
  • How he recruited his developers away from ad.com.
  • How he convinced customers to start working with Lotame.
  • And how Lotame tripled its revenue every year.

Watch the complete interview on BehindTheWeb.com here: http://bit.ly/oOzLEs 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.