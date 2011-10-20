Lotame CEO Andy Monfried Describes His Ah-Ha Moment for Lotame and How He Grew It to Tens of Millions in Revenue

In this clip, Andy Monfried describes:
- His ah-ha moment for Lotame.
- How he quit his lucrative job at Advertising.com.
- How he recruited his developers away from ad.com.
- How he convinced customers to start working with Lotame.
- And how Lotame tripled its revenue every year.
Watch the complete interview on BehindTheWeb.com here: http://bit.ly/oOzLEs
