Troubled Wine Startup Lot18 Has A New CEO

Closing out a tumultuous year, online wine seller Lot18 has promoted its chief marketing officer, Jay Sung, to CEO.



Cofounder Kevin Fortuna’s LinkedIn profile┬ástill lists him as CEO, though Business Insider learned in June that Fortuna, after a series of layoffs and executive departures at the startup, no longer had a day-to-day role at the company.

A Lot18 representative confirmed that Fortuna was most recently Lot18’s CEO but had left that position months ago.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.