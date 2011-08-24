Diapers.com Founders Throw $1 Million Into Flash Wine Sales Startup, Lot18

Today, flash sales site Lot18 announced an interim round of funding.



It took $1 million from Quidsi founders, Marc Lore and Vinit Bharar, and a few other angel investors.

Lore and Bharar are best known for founding Diapers.com, which was acquired by Amazon for $545 million last November.

The $1 million round is small potatoes compared to the $13 million Lot18 already raised.

Philip James, cofounder of Lot18, tells us the round was designed to bring in people it wanted close to the company.

“Marc and Vin are two of the people I admire the most,” says James. “Their model has been a source of inspiration to us. It’s a real testament to the work we’ve done, and extremely humbling, that they picked us out.”

Lot18 launched nine months ago as a flash sales site for wine. It now offers spirit and gourmet food discounts too. The New York-based startup has grown to more than 400,000 members and 80 employees.

