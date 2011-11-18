Lot18 Launches Corporate Access So You Can Buy Your Boss The Perfect Booze

Lot18, the flash wine and gourmet food sales site, just raised $30 million a few weeks ago. Part of the funding is being used to launch new products, like Corporate Access, which launched last night.

Corporate Access is Lot18’s answer to gifting. Now, instead of hording booze for yourself, you can give wine, gourmet food and houseware gifts to your clients and colleagues.



Lot18’s team curates gift ideas for you, then wraps and ships them with a customised message. To kick off the launch, Lot18 is enticing users with a $25 gift card on any order of 10 gifts or more, and a $50 gift card on orders that exceed $1,000.

