THEN & NOW: The Cast Of 'Lost' 10 Years Later

ABC screenshot Jack (Matthew Fox) did not head back for the 10-year anniversary panel.

Later this year will mark the 10 years since “Lost” premiered on ABC.

To celebrate, executive producers Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse along with seven cast members reunited over the weekend at PaleyFest, the annual two-week event in LA consisting of television show panels for fans.

Among the cool trivia bits we learned, it turns out the writers also disliked random background characters Nikki and Paulo, Daniel Dae Kim (who played Jin) wasn’t speaking (real) Korean for a while on the show, and Yunjin Kim’s (Sun) role was written just for the actress.

And if you’re still reeling nearly four years later about the show’s controversial ending, Lindelof and Cuse confirmed once and for all that the castaways were not dead the entire time. (But you probably already knew that.)

Since “Lost” ended in 2010, some of the cast has tried their luck in Hollywood. Others have ended up on different TV networks while many have reconnected on one successful ABC series.

