THEN & NOW: The Cast Of 'Lost' 10 Years Later

Later this year will mark the 10 years since “Lost” premiered on ABC.
To celebrate, executive producers Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse along with seven cast members reunited over the weekend at PaleyFest, the annual two-week event in LA consisting of television show panels for fans.
Among the cool trivia bits we learned, it turns out the writers also disliked random background characters Nikki and Paulo, Daniel Dae Kim (who played Jin) wasn’t speaking (real) Korean for a while on the show, and Yunjin Kim’s (Sun) role was written just for the actress.
And if you’re still reeling nearly four years later about the show’s controversial ending, Lindelof and Cuse confirmed once and for all that the castaways were not dead the entire time. (But you probably already knew that.)
Since “Lost” ended in 2010, some of the cast has tried their luck in Hollywood. Others have ended up on different TV networks while many have reconnected on one successful ABC series.
NOW: Fox has tried to become a breakout movie star, first in 2008's 'Vantage Point' and as a villain in flop 'Alex Cross.'
Most recently he had a small role in zombie film 'World War Z' and is currently filming horror flick 'Welcome to Harmony.'
Fox also had some trouble with the law. In 2011, a Cleveland bus driver accused him of battery, while in May 2012, he was arrested for DUI in Oregon.
Co-star Dominic Monaghan accused Fox of beating women, an accusation Fox vehemently denied in Men's Fitness.
NOW: Lilly played elf Tauriel in 'The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.' She's also been in Oscar-winning 'The Hurt Locker' and 'Real Steel.'
THEN: Josh Holloway played con man Sawyer (James Ford), who gave dished out nicknames from Freckles to Blondie.
He's also been in a string of movies including 'Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol' and bomb 'Paranoia.'
Later this month he'll star opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in crime drama 'Sabotage.'
Emerson also took over voicing duties for the animated version of the Joker in 'Batman: The Dark Knight Returns.'
She has also appeared on 'Hawaii Five-0,' the '90210' reboot, and 'Chicago Fire.'
Last year, Raymonde starred in horror thriller 'Texas Chainsaw 3D.'
THEN: Jorge Garcia played Hugo 'Hurley' Reyes who found himself extremely unlucky after winning the lottery with what came to be known as the ever ubiquitous numbers: 4, 8, 15, 16, 23, 42.
He has also starred on episodes of 'How I Met Your Mother,' 'Hawaii Five-0,' 'Fringe,' and the dropped 'Mr. Sunshine,' before appearing on his own cancelled series, 'Alcatraz.'
This year, he played Steve Wozniak in a parody of 'jOBS' called 'iSteve.'
THEN: Emilie De Ravin starred as Claire Littleton, the girl who gave birth on the island before disappearing in season 4 and turning into a crazed squirrel-loving wild child.
NOW: He now hosts a reality BBC America program 'Wild Things with Dominic Monaghan' in which he travels to exotic locations.
THEN: Terry O'Quinn played wheel-chair bound John Locke who found he could mysteriously walk after crashing onto the island.
Previously, the actor returned to ABC for a short time on cancelled '666 Park Ave.'
O'Quinn made regular appearances with former co-star Daniel Dae Kim on 'Hawaii Five-0' and guest-starred in three episodes of TNT's 'Falling Skies.'
NOW: Andrews also joined the 'Once Upon a Time' crew. He plays Jafar in the show's spinoff series, 'Once Upon a Time in Wonderland.'
Last year, he played Princess Diana's rumoured lover Dr. Hasnat Khan in biopic 'Diana' opposite Naomi Watts.
THEN: Maggie Grace played spoiled brat Shannon whose character was compared to Paris Hillton during the casting process.
NOW: Grace went on to become the girl who was kidnapped in 'Taken' and then seen again in 'Taken 2.'
NOW: After serving time in jail in 2005 and 2007 for DUI and violating probation respectively, she has returned to the big screen in 'Fast & Furious 6.'
She will be back in next year's 'Fast and Furious 7.'
He also starred in episodes of 'Fringe,' 'The Mentalist,' and 'Body of Proof.'
Next, he'll be starring on The CW's futuristic show 'The 100.'
NOW: Walger was on short-lived ABC drama 'FlashForward' and has joined NBC's 'Parenthood' in a recurring role.
The actress was also on the cancelled USA show 'Common Law.'
THEN: Alan Dale played Penny's villainous father Charles Widmore who was obsessed with the magical powers of the island.
NOW: The actor has shown up on many shows including 'NCIS,' 'Hot in Cleveland,' and 'Once Upon a Time.'
Dale has also appeared in 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,' 'Person of Interest,' and will appear in 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier.'
Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Mr. Eko) was in 'Thor: The Dark World,' and box-office bomb 'Pompeii.' Later this year, he'll be in the remake of 'Annie.'
Cynthia Watros (Elizabeth 'Libby' Smith) had a recurring role on 'House, M.D.,' and guest appearances on 'Grey's Anatomy,' and 'Hawaii Five-0.'
Harold Perrineau (Michael Dawson) was in the film 'Zero Dark Thirty,' and appeared on FX's 'Sons of Anarchy.' He'll be on TV series 'Growing Up Fisher' and will reunite with fellow Lostie Josh Holloway later this month in 'Sabotage.'
L. Scott Caldwell (Rose Nadler) has been on 'The Secret Life of the American Teenager,' 'Southland,' and AMC's axed series 'Low Winter Sun.'
Sam Anderson (Bernard Nadler) has made appearances on various shows including 'Hawaii Five-0,' 'Justified,' and 'Dallas.'
Jeff Fahey (pilot Frank Lapidus) has popped up on 'Revolution' and CBS' new series 'Under the Dome.'
Titus Welliver (The Man in Black) was most recently in 'Argo,' 'Man on a Ledge,' and 'Promised Land.' This year, he'll be in 'Transformers: Age of Extinction.'
Mark Pellegrino (Jacob) has been on 'Being Human,' 'Supernatural,' 'Revolution,' and appeared on an episode of 'Person of Interest.'
