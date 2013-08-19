Join The Party -- 2 DJs Are Still Killing It 16 Hours Into A 25-Hour Livestreamed Dance Party In Mexico

Usually during a dance marathon the dancers have to last all night and the DJs get a break. Not so at “Lost Track Of Time,” a 25-hour DJ set and dance party going into its 17th hour in Mexico City right now.

The two DJs on this no-sleep team are known as “The Pachanga Boys.” If you’ve never heard of them, just ask your nearest dance music addict or Berlin hostel regular. They’ll tell you that when the duo’s single “Time” hit dance floors in 2011, the entire world wanted a piece. This party experiment is trying to capture that energy in one long (potentially exhausting) stretch.

Click here if you want in. The crowd dancing seems to be loving it. The word “pachanga,” after all, is Spanish slang for a complete and total rager.

Or if you need convincing, check out The Pachanga Boys’ “Time” below to see what all the fuss is about:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

