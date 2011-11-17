Here's How The Lost Steve Jobs Interview Was Recovered

Robert Cringely was employee number 12 at Apple and went on to host a documentary called “Triumph of the Nerds.” He interviewed Steve Jobs for the movie but only used a brief portion of Jobs’ comments. Then the tape was lost.



Here’s Robert Cringely on Bloomberg West talking about that interview, why Jobs didn’t do more interviews, and how he recovered the lost tape.

Watch:

