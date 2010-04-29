A lot of dollars for that little island in the Pacific.

From the Associated Press:HONOLULU – The ABC series “Lost” spent $228 million filming in Hawaii in 2006-09, while employing an average of 973 people in each of the four years.



The state figures reported Wednesday by The Honolulu Advertiser were obtained by the newspaper in response to a Freedom of Information Act request filed Dec. 24.

The value of tax credits claimed by the producers of the TV show hasn’t been released, but the newspaper estimated it likely exceeds $32 million.

Those who favour the credits say they are critical in attracting and keeping a TV series. Opponents argue the credits benefit one industry at the expense of others.

The final episode of the castaway drama that first aired Sept. 22, 2004, is scheduled for May 23.

