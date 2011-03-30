Look At These Scientific Films From The AT&T Archives

Photo: AT&T

AT&T has released several archival films, ranging from the late 1950s to the early 1980s, designed to give people an inside look at technology. They’re available to watch on AT&T’s website.The films cover topics like the first communications satellite, the hypothetical future of technology, and even a history of the telephone switchboard.



Our favourite was Microworld, an explanation of microprocessors starring William Shatner. You can watch it below.



