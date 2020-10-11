'Lost' creator and executive producer say they have no interest in a reboot or spinoff, but they'd give their blessing if one ever happened

ABC During a virtual New York Comic Con panel, ‘Lost’ creators said they’re not interested in any more shows in the ‘Lost’ universe, but they will support one from someone else if Disney approves it.

During a virtual New York Comic Con panel for the 15th anniversary of “Lost,” creators Carlton Cuse and Damon Lindelof answered fan questions about the ABC series.

Cuse and Lindelof said they have no interest in returning for a reboot or spinoff.

Both agreed they would support another show in the “Lost” universe if someone comes along with a great idea that their able to sell to Disney, who owns ABC.

“They will have our blessings to do that,” Cuse said. “We see no reason to do it. It doesn’t feel like there’s anything that we have left to say that’s worth saying.”

Lindelof said no one from Disney has ever ran any spinoff or reboot pitches by him.

Just don’t expect to see them to return to the island.

During a virtual New York Comic Con panel Saturday celebrating the 15th anniversary of the show’s premiere, Lindelof and Carlton Cuse were asked what they both think about any possible reboot or spinoff.

“It would not be a good idea for us to go back,” Cuse told panel host Josh Horowitz. “This comes up all the time and, I think, Damon and I have been very consistent and forthright on this topic. We told the story that we wanted to tell.”

Over six seasons, “Lost” followed a group of survivors of Oceanic flight 815 who crash landed on an island. As they tried to go back home (and then get back to the island), it was consistently a top-rated show on ABC.

ABC screenshot Jack (Matthew Fox) became obsessed with the idea of getting back to the island.

To this day fans love rewatching the series and discussing the series’ few unsolved mysteries â€” including one Cuse and Lindelof said they will never answer about the identity of those people on the season five outrigger.

While they have no interest in rebooting “Lost” or exploring any spinoffs, Lindelof said he would be supportive of anyone who pitched a good idea.

“If somebody else comes along who has a great idea to do something set in the ‘Lost’ universe and sells that to The Walt Disney Company, they will have our blessings to do that,” Cuse said. “We see no reason to do it. It doesn’t feel like there’s anything that we have left to say that’s worth saying. We did it.”

Lindelof said Disney has never come to him with any other show pitches since the show wrapped up in 2010.

While Lindelof said he has read stories online about past and current ABC executives being open to the idea of rebooting the series, no one at the network has brought that to his attention.

“For the three final seasons of the show â€” four, five, and six â€” we put so much emotional energy into ending this show,” Lindelof added of why they have no need to revisit this world.

NYCC/ReedPop Panel host Josh Horowitz moderated the pre-taped conversation between Carlton Cuse and Damon Lindelof for NYCC.

Lindelof said they learned in the middle of season three that they would be given three more seasons to chart out an ending to the series. He pointed out that they were able to do something quite rare with the ABC series as opposed to now “where shows regularly end or are finite or are limited series or ‘we’re only going to do three seasons of this thing or whatever.’“

“In 2004, which is when ‘Lost’ started, and, certainly, in 2007 when we announced that it was going to end and it still was very highly rated, everyone said to us, ‘They’re never going to let you end this thing.'” Lindelof said.

“For us to put so much emotional energy into getting the ending and then all the creative energy in seasons four, five, and six of doing the ending the best we could, to do the ending on our own terms, the way that we wanted to, it really does feel like then to turn around even 20 years later and say, ‘Well, that wasn’t the ending,’ It was just ‘an ending,’ it feels wrong on every level, but that’s because it was our ending,” he continued.

Lindelof says, despite that, he agrees with Cuse wholeheartedly about welcoming new ideas into the “Lost” universe.

“Enough time has passed for an entire generation of people who grew up watching ‘Lost’ to now say, ‘Hey, I’m a writer,’ you know, or ‘I’ve got to take on this thing,'” Lindelof said. “I would love to see a new generation of storytellers take on the ‘X Files’ or even ‘Twin Peaks’ or ‘Lost.'”

“I think that stories can be told by anyone and anyone can take, take control of the story and make it their own vision and that would be quite exciting,” Lindolf added.

You can watch the full “Lost” anniversary panel below.

