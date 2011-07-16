CHART: The 10 Worst Cities To Lose Your Phone

Dylan Love

Lookout Mobile Security gathered a bunch of data and put together an informative chart on losing your phone.

Some of the interesting takeaways:

  • 54% of people DO NOT password protect their phones
  • the worst possible place to lose your phone is in a cab
  • the place most likely to damage your phone is a swimming pool

Have a look at the full graphic here.

lose your phone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.