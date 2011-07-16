CHART: The 10 Worst Cities To Lose Your Phone

Lookout Mobile Security gathered a bunch of data and put together an informative chart on losing your phone.



Some of the interesting takeaways:

54% of people DO NOT password protect their phones

the worst possible place to lose your phone is in a cab

the place most likely to damage your phone is a swimming pool

Have a look at the full graphic here.

