51-Year-Old 'Lost' Actor And His 16-Year-Old Bride Give Their First Interview To 'Good Morning America' (VIDEO)

Photo: ABC

Creepy.Actor Doug Hutchinson and “aspiring country singer” Courtney Stodden made headlines recently when they got married.



He’s 51, she’s 16.

America’s favourite newlyweds gave their first interview to “Good Morning America” on Friday to talk about the controversy their nuptials caused.

The two met online after Stodden signed up for Hutchinson’s acting class and began speaking online and over the phone.

“It was a really beautiful and unique way to get to know someone.” Right.

They also would like you to know that she is a Christian girl who has had no plastic surgery. Yep.

In any case, they married with Stodden’s parents’ consent and are living happily ever after (hopefully, not on a reality TV show).

Also, is it just us (or her make-up), or does Stodden look just a bit older than 16?

To be fair, the ABC News team does note that they checked her birth certificate to confirm her age but we’re still a little suspicious. Though we’re not sure what’s worse: Stodden lying about being 16 or actually being 16?

Watch the cringe-worthy interview below.

