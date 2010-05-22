Wow, 'Lost' Really Has Lost A Bazillion Viewers Since 2005

Here are some things to think about while sitting around in nervous anticipation of the be-all-end-all blockbuster television bonanza that is the ‘Lost’ series finale on ABC this Sunday. ($900,000 for a 30-second commercial!)
According to Nielsen Media Research, the most-watched episode of ‘Lost’ season 1 had 21,590,000 viewers.
Check out stats on the most-watched episodes >>
Five years later, the most-watched episode of ‘Lost’ season 6 had 12,090,000 viewers. (Then again, who knows how the extended two and a half hour, Emmy-eligible finale will do.)
The most-watched ‘Lost’ episode ever was the season 2 premiere, which 23,419,000 viewers tuned into on Sept. 21, 2005.
And the 10 most-watched episodes of ‘Lost’ were all from seasons 1 and 2 in 2005:
Original air date: Jan. 5, 2005
Total viewers: 21,590,000
Lostipedia summary: 'Whatever the Case May Be' is the twelfth episode of Season 1 of Lost. When Kate and Sawyer find a case on a dead passenger, Kate begins to act erratically, using whatever means necessary to get it away from Sawyer. At the beach, Sayid and Shannon begin to get close. Flashbacks in this episode centre around Kate's involvement in a bank robbery in New Mexico.
Original air date: Sept. 21, 2005 (Season 2 premier)
Total viewers: 23,419,000
Lostipedia summary: 'Man of Science, Man of Faith' is the Season 2 premiere of Lost, and the 26th episode of the series as a whole. With the Hatch now open, Kate and Locke ignore Jack's warnings and venture down the shaft without him.
Original air date: Oct. 4, 2006 (Season 3 premiere)
Total viewers: 18,824,000
Lostipedia summary: 'A Tale of Two Cities' is the Season 3 premiere of Lost, and the 50th episode of the series as a whole. Jack, Kate and Sawyer find themselves in unusual locations after being kidnapped by the Others, who reveal themselves to be more sophisticated than anyone could have previously guessed.
Original air date: Jan. 31, 2008 (Season 4 Premiere)
Total viewers: 16,137,000
Lostipedia summary: 'The Beginning of the End' is the premiere episode of Season 4 of Lost, and the 70-third produced hour of the series as a whole. It was broadcast on January 31, 2008. Feeling that their rescue is close at hand, the survivors don't know whether to believe Charlie's final message that the people on the boat are not who they claim to be.
Original air date: Feb. 18, 2009
Total viewers: 11,406,000
Lostipedia summary: '316' is the sixth episode of Season 5 of Lost and the 90-second produced hour of the series as a whole. It was originally broadcast on February 18, 2009. The way back to the Island is revealed to members of the Oceanic Six, but there is trouble ahead when not all of them wish to return.
Original air date: Feb. 2, 2010 (Season 6 Premiere)
Total viewers: 12,090,000
Lostipedia summary: 'LA X, Parts 1 & 2' are the first and second episodes of Season 6 of Lost and the 104th and 105th produced hours of the series as a whole. They were originally broadcast as a two-hour premiere on Feb 2, 2010. The aftermath from Juliet's detonation of the fission core is revealed. Meanwhile the man impersonating John Locke reveals his true intentions.
