Wow, 'Lost' Really Has Lost A Bazillion Viewers Since 2005

Here are some things to think about while sitting around in nervous anticipation of the be-all-end-all blockbuster television bonanza that is the ‘Lost’ series finale on ABC this Sunday. ($900,000 for a 30-second commercial!)



According to Nielsen Media Research, the most-watched episode of ‘Lost’ season 1 had 21,590,000 viewers.

Five years later, the most-watched episode of ‘Lost’ season 6 had 12,090,000 viewers. (Then again, who knows how the extended two and a half hour, Emmy-eligible finale will do.)

The most-watched ‘Lost’ episode ever was the season 2 premiere, which 23,419,000 viewers tuned into on Sept. 21, 2005.

And the 10 most-watched episodes of ‘Lost’ were all from seasons 1 and 2 in 2005:

