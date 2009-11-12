What It's Actually Like To Try To Find A Job These Days

NPR reader/listener Jenness C. of New Jersey recently wrote in to to Planet Money to describe how much of an effort it really is to get a job in the new economy. Here’s her details by the numbers:



Planet Money: I was laid off from my job as an assistant editor at a major book publishing company. I was one of about 60 people laid off that day at my company, in a seemingly endless wave of publishing layoffs at most of the big houses. Last week I started a new job, still in book publishing, but on a different career path. Between then and now looked for new work and accrued meaningless statistics on my unemployment. So here you go, my experience of losing my job:

Period of unemployment: 9 months, 3 weeks, 4 days

Number of jobs applied to: 95

Interviews: 15

Jobs interviewed for: 11

Number of interviews for the job I got: 3

Jobs interviewed for at the division that finally hired me: 3

Number of drafts of resume: 14

Number of interview suits: 5

Number of friends I begged to forward my resume to their HR departments: 10

Number of business cards collected: 22

Number of business cards handed out: ~400

Weirdest job applied for: Record Keeper for the Guinness Book of World Records

Lowest salary on offer for a job I applied for: $200 a month

Number of times I was asked if the job I was applying for wasn’t a step down for me: 6

Longest period between interviews: 12 weeks

Most interviews in a single week: 4

Number of interviews I never heard back from: 6

Number of times I found out through the grapevine I’d been passed over: 5

Number of times I was not offered a full-time job, but asked if I would freelance instead: 2

Number of books I read to suck up to interviewers: 11

Number of times I cried over not being offered a job: 4

Number of times I contemplated grad school: 3

Number of Netflix movies rented: 139

Number of games of Hexic played: 57

Number of different careers considered: 5

