What It's Actually Like To Try To Find A Job These Days

NPR reader/listener Jenness C. of New Jersey recently wrote in to to Planet Money to describe how much of an effort it really is to get a job in the new economy. Here’s her details by the numbers:

Planet Money: I was laid off from my job as an assistant editor at a major book publishing company. I was one of about 60 people laid off that day at my company, in a seemingly endless wave of publishing layoffs at most of the big houses. Last week I started a new job, still in book publishing, but on a different career path. Between then and now looked for new work and accrued meaningless statistics on my unemployment. So here you go, my experience of losing my job:

    Period of unemployment: 9 months, 3 weeks, 4 days

    Number of jobs applied to: 95

    Interviews: 15

    Jobs interviewed for: 11

    Number of interviews for the job I got: 3

    Jobs interviewed for at the division that finally hired me: 3

    Number of drafts of resume: 14

    Number of interview suits: 5

    Number of friends I begged to forward my resume to their HR departments: 10

    Number of business cards collected: 22

    Number of business cards handed out: ~400

    Weirdest job applied for: Record Keeper for the Guinness Book of World Records

    Lowest salary on offer for a job I applied for: $200 a month

    Number of times I was asked if the job I was applying for wasn’t a step down for me: 6

    Longest period between interviews: 12 weeks

    Most interviews in a single week: 4

    Number of interviews I never heard back from: 6

    Number of times I found out through the grapevine I’d been passed over: 5

    Number of times I was not offered a full-time job, but asked if I would freelance instead: 2

    Number of books I read to suck up to interviewers: 11

    Number of times I cried over not being offered a job: 4

    Number of times I contemplated grad school: 3

    Number of Netflix movies rented: 139

    Number of games of Hexic played: 57

    Number of different careers considered: 5

