Lose Your iPad? Here's A Trick To Make It Easier To Get Back

Photo: Flickr via thenextweb

If you don’t want to use Apple’s “Find My iPad” service, here’s a free way to increase the chances that your lost iPad gets returned — turn your lock screen wallpaper into a picture that displays your contact info.Even if you have a passcode lock in place (which we recommend), your contact info is still visible.



It will only help your odds of getting your missing iPad back safely.

