Lose Your iPad? Here's A Trick To Make It Easier To Get Back

If you don’t want to use Apple’s “Find My iPad” service, here’s a free way to increase the chances that your lost iPad gets returned — turn your lock screen wallpaper into a picture that displays your contact info.Even if you have a passcode lock in place (which we recommend), your contact info is still visible.
It will only help your odds of getting your missing iPad back safely.
Use the text tool to add whatever contact information will be most helpful to someone who finds your iPad
